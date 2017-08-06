Eiffel Tower knifeman held by police

Image copyright EPA

A man is being held by police in Paris after he tried to force his way into the Eiffel Tower carrying a knife.

He was "very quickly overpowered and arrested" and no-one was hurt, the company that runs the landmark said.

France has been under a state of emergency since the November 2015 attacks in the capital that left 130 people dead.

The incident at the Eiffel tower happened at 23:30 pm (21:30 GMT) on Saturday night.

After the arrest, police evacuated the tower.

The man detained was wearing a Paris Saint-Germain football shirt.

The tower was lit up with PSG's team colours and hosted a screen displaying a message welcoming Brazilian star Neymar to the club.