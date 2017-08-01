Europe

Moscow court shooting leaves 'three dead'

  • 1 August 2017
A shooting at a regional court in the Russian capital, Moscow, has left at least three dead, officials say.

The incident happened at a hearing of a criminal gang and started when some of the defendants tried to take the arms from security officers, state-owned Tass news agency reported.

Two other criminals and three officers were wounded, the interior ministry said.

The building has reportedly been evacuated.

