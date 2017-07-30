Croagh Patrick: Thirteen people injured on County Mayo mountain

Image copyright Mayo Mountain Rescue Image caption Heavy rain and strong winds made conditions difficult for pilgrims climbing the mountain

Thirteen people have been injured during this year's annual pilgrimage on Croagh Patrick in County Mayo.

Among them was a man in his 70s who suffered a heart attack and had to be resuscitated before being airlifted.

Pilgrims traditionally climb the peak on the last Sunday in July, known as "Reek Sunday".

However conditions on the mountain were described as "appalling" by mountain rescue services.

At least 20,000 people were taking part in the climb. Some walk up the mountain barefoot, in commemoration of St Patrick's ascent to the summit.

Iso Jorgenson, from Mayo Mountain Rescue, told the BBC that there had been "persistent, incredibly heavy showers" and that conditions were "absolutely treacherous".

She said that three of the people taken off the mountain had to be airlifted and that the rescue effort included teams from across the Republic of Ireland, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and helicopters from the Irish Air Corp and Coastguard.

She said that another airlifted man was "very badly damaged" and suffered a fractured arm. It is believed that the other airlift was of a 70-year-old woman with a head injury.

Other reported injuries include a 10-year-old boy who sustained head and wrist injuries and a 68-year-old man who suffered a broken wrist.

"There's been three airlifts so far today, several stretchers involved," she said. "It's been a busy day for mountain rescue.

"There is a lot of risk involved," she added. "If you're fit and well, great. But wear the right footwear, bring rain macs. Fortunately, this year we haven't had to deal with any hypothermia but we often do on this hill."

The tradition of climbing the 764-metre mountain dates back about 1,500 years.

It commemorates St Patrick's ascent to the summit of the mountain, where he reputedly fasted for 40 days and 40 nights following the example of Jesus Chris and Moses.

More than 100,000 people visit the mountain every year.

The ancient custom for the most devout climbers has been to make the pilgrimage up the 45-degree slope of loose shale and stones of the mountain "barefoot and blind" - at night and not wearing footwear.