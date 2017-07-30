German nightclub shooting: 'Two dead' in Constance

Two people have been killed and three seriously injured in a nightclub shooting in the German city of Constance, police say.

A man opened fire at about 04:30 (01:30 GMT) on Sunday, killing one person. The gunman was then shot and injured by police, and died later in hospital

A doorman appeared to have been shot as he tried to stop the attacker, witnesses told broadcaster SWR.

Guests were able to save themselves by fleeing outside or hiding, police said.

Police and prosecutors said in a statement that special commando forces and a police helicopter have been deployed in the city, as it is not yet known if the suspect had accomplices.

The motive for the shooting is not immediately clear.