Hamburg supermarket attack leaves one dead

One person has been killed and several injured in a knife attack in a Hamburg supermarket, German police say.

Hamburg police said on Twitter that one suspect had been arrested but that it was too soon to pinpoint a motive.

Bild newspaper published a photo of a man purported to be the attacker covered in blood.

The newspaper said the attacker began wildly striking at shoppers before being stopped by police. He was acting alone, police confirmed.

The attack happened in the Barmbek region in the north of the city.

Witnesses said the attack happened at a branch of Edeka, Germany's largest supermarket chain.

Speculation in German media said the attack may have been part of a robbery attempt but police said that that motive could not be confirmed.