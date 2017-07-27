Man arrested after standoff with Gardaí at Dublin church

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The incident happened in St Agnes Church in Crumlin, Dublin on Wednesday

Gardaí (Irish police) and firefighters were called to a Dublin church after a man reportedly sprayed a substance in the building and on himself.

The incident happened at about 17:45 local time at St Agnes Church in Crumlin on Wednesday.

Trained Garda negotiators were involved in the operation and a spokesman said that "after a period of time" they were able to make contact with the man.

He was arrested and has been detained. No-one was injured.

The Dublin Fire Service said two fire engines, 11 firefighters and two paramedics also attended the scene.

Investigations are continuing.