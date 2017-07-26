How an IT debacle left Sweden's government on the brink

Image copyright EPA Image caption The data leak has left the government of Prime Minister Stefan Lofven mired in trouble

Sweden's government appears on the brink of falling.

What initially looked like a failure in Sweden's Transport Agency has mushroomed into a security debacle with serious questions about the role of high-profile ministers.

It was a scandal that involved "giving away the keys to the kingdom", in the words of a Transport Agency IT worker when interviewed by Sweden's Sapo security service.

What went wrong?

In 2015, the agency Transportstyrelsen awarded its IT maintenance contract to IBM, which then gave the work to subcontractors in the Czech Republic and Serbia.

The decision was made by the agency's then director general, Maria Agren, even though Sapo had advised her not to. She ignored three key security laws - the National Security Act, the Personal Data Act and the Publicity and Privacy Act.

Sweden data leak 'a disaster', says PM

Why was that a problem? The security service says it meant foreign nationals without proper security clearance had access to data about Swedish driving licences as well as the country's transport infrastructure.

IBM Sweden has declined to comment but there is no suggestion of wrongdoing by the company.

The first indication to the public that something had gone wrong came only in January 2017. Maria Agren was sacked and later fined a reported 70,000 Swedish kronor ($8,000; £6,000) for her conduct.

But the reason for her losing her job has only recently emerged. Swedish reports said it was for gross negligence for handing over confidential information to foreign sources and risking Sweden's security.

What risk was there for Swedish security?

It is not really clear, as Sapo has not said. But the reports are worrying and there are claims the security of the nation was placed in jeopardy.

One report said three Czech IT workers had access to two police databases used for checking driving licence applications.

That data may have included details of suspected criminals, witnesses in sensitive criminal cases, and women living under the threat of death from a former partner. It may also have included details of military and police vehicles.

The Transport Agency has admitted holding information about people with "protected identities" but insists it does not hold a register of military pilots, airports or aircraft.

It has also said: "We have no indications indicating that data was disseminated improperly, so we do not see any direct cause for concern."

Why is the government close to falling?

Three ministers have become caught up in the scandal and opposition parties have submitted a vote of no confidence in them.

Interior Minister Anders Ygeman has admitted he knew as early as 2016 about the affair when Sapo began investigating it

Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist has admitted finding out in March 2016 and yet did not tell parliament or even Prime Minister Stefan Lofven

Infrastructure Minister Anna Johansson was responsible for the Transport Agency but failed to control its activity.

Four parties in the opposition centre-right Alliance bloc want parliament recalled to hold a vote on the crisis. To bring down the government in a vote they would need the backing of 175 of parliament's 349 MPs. They would probably succeed with the expected backing of the nationalist Sweden Democrats.

But they may not need to wait that long. The prime minister called an emergency meeting on Wednesday and a statement was due to be made on Thursday morning.