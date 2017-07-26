France wildfires force mass evacuation

Wildfires in southern France have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people overnight, officials say.

Firefighters have been deployed to battle the fires near Bormes-les-Mimoses, in the country's Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region.

France earlier asked its EU neighbours for more help fighting the fires.

Some 3,000 hectares (11.5 sq miles) of land have burned along the Mediterranean coast, in the mountainous interior and on the island of Corsica.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

