Switzerland: Five injured in Schaffhausen attack, say police

Five people have been injured, two seriously, in an attack by an unidentified man in the Swiss town of Schaffhausen, police say.

Central parts of the town on the German border have been sealed off after the assault, as police are searching for the attacker.

Police and ambulances are on the scene and rescue helicopters are circling overhead, police spokeswoman Cindy Beer is quoted as saying by Swissinfo.

Police provided no further details.