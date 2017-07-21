Three women die in County Louth car crash

Image copyright RTÉ

Three women have died and two men have been seriously injured in a car crash in the Republic of Ireland.

The collision, involving three vehicles, happened near Ardee in County Louth at about 01:00 local time on Friday.

A 39-year-old woman who was driving one of the cars has died, along with two passengers, aged 37 and 69.

The men are being treated for the injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, County Louth.

The N2 road is closed between Ardee and Aclint Bridge as Gardaí (Irish police) carry out an investigation at the scene of the crash.