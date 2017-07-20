Germany warns citizens of Turkey risks amid arrests

From the section

Image copyright AFP Image caption President Erdogan and Chancellor Angela Merkel met at the G20 in Hamburg this month

The German government has warned its citizens and firms they face the risk of "arbitrary" arrest in Turkey.

"People who are travelling to Turkey for private or business reasons are urged to exercise increased caution," the German foreign ministry said.

Firms face investment risks in Turkey because of Turkish legal deficiencies, the ministry said.

Germany protested to Turkey's Berlin ambassador on Wednesday over the arrest of six human rights activists.

The six include a German citizen, Peter Steudtner, and Amnesty International's Turkey director, Idil Eser.

The Turkish foreign ministry hit back, calling Germany's complaint "unacceptable" and "direct interference in the Turkish judiciary".

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan launched a huge purge of state institutions after rogue military officers tried to topple him a year ago.

More than 50,000 people have been arrested since the failed coup, including more than 170 journalists and many opposition politicians, academics and activists.

Mr Erdogan accused US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen of masterminding the abortive coup. The purge of the armed forces, judiciary, police and education sector has seen more than 140,000 people dismissed from their jobs.