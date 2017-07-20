Rome's Mafia Capital mobsters jailed after marathon trial

Image copyright Ros Carabinieri Image caption An image from an Italian police video of the arrest of Carminati in 2014

Members of a mafia gang whose tentacles stretched deep inside Rome's City Hall have been convicted after a 20-month trial in a high-security prison.

At the heart of the "Mafia Capital" case was one-eyed, right-wing extremist Massimo Carminati, who was given 20 years in jail.

Co-leader Salvatore Buzzi, one of 45 others on trial, was given 19 years.

Millions of euros were stolen in a scandal that many blame for the poor state of services in the capital.

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was in court to hear the verdicts, at the end of a trial in which prosecutors revealed how Carminati and Buzzi paid for the services of a large number of local politicians.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Lawyers confer with defendants in the courtroom of the Rebibbia prison

A number of other gang members, and former politicians, were jailed.

Carminati, 58, has already spent years of his life in jail, and lost his eye in a shootout with police in 1981.

He was a member of a notorious far-right group that bombed Bologna railway station killing 85 people in 1980.