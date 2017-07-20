Europe

Rome's Mafia Capital mobsters jailed after marathon trial

  • 20 July 2017
An image from an Italian police video of the arrest of Carminati in 2014 Image copyright Ros Carabinieri
Image caption An image from an Italian police video of the arrest of Carminati in 2014

Members of a mafia gang whose tentacles stretched deep inside Rome's City Hall have been convicted after a 20-month trial in a high-security prison.

At the heart of the "Mafia Capital" case was one-eyed, right-wing extremist Massimo Carminati, who was given 20 years in jail.

Co-leader Salvatore Buzzi, one of 45 others on trial, was given 19 years.

Millions of euros were stolen in a scandal that many blame for the poor state of services in the capital.

Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was in court to hear the verdicts, at the end of a trial in which prosecutors revealed how Carminati and Buzzi paid for the services of a large number of local politicians.

Image copyright EPA
Image caption Lawyers confer with defendants in the courtroom of the Rebibbia prison

A number of other gang members, and former politicians, were jailed.

Carminati, 58, has already spent years of his life in jail, and lost his eye in a shootout with police in 1981.

He was a member of a notorious far-right group that bombed Bologna railway station killing 85 people in 1980.

