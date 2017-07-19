Ireland could lift Good Friday alcohol ban

Image copyright PA Image caption The Bill will now progress on to the Dáil.

A ban on the sale of alcohol in Ireland on Good Friday may be reversed after legislation passed all stages in the Seanad Éireann (Irish senate).

The prohibition of alcohol on the Easter holiday has been in place for 90 years.

The Intoxicating Liquor (Amendment) Bill was introduced by independent Senator Billy Lawless.

He said the passage of legislation was "a progressive step" towards "a separation of church and state".

According to Irish national broadcaster RTÉ, Senator Lawless said the move showed that "Ireland is a pluralist, globalist, forward-thinking country".

"In my mind the passage of today's bill is another progressive step in Ireland's long journey in the separation of church and state," he added.

"It is understandable when lawmakers try to introduce legislation that changes a practice that has been in place for almost 100 years, people pause to reflect, yet this is what lawmaking is about.

"There is an affinity to the closed day but that affinity is in fact leading to alcohol abuse in many cases."

The bill will now progress on to the Dáil (Irish parliament).