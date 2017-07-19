Russia rejects new Donetsk rebel 'state'

Image copyright AFP Image caption Alexander Zakharchenko's "Malorossiya" declaration has been widely criticised

Russia says the declaration of a state called "Malorossiya" (Little Russia) in rebel-held eastern Ukraine is just a rebel leader's "personal initiative".

Alexander Zakharchenko announced the new "state" in Donetsk, saying it would replace Ukraine. The pro-Russian rebels broke away from Ukraine in 2014.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "we remain committed to the Minsk accords". The Minsk ceasefire is shaky as shelling and skirmishes continue.

More shelling took place on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian military reported heavy rebel fire on its positions in the Avdiivka area, a hotspot just north of rebel-held Donetsk. It said two Ukrainian soldiers were killed.

The self-styled "Donetsk People's Republic" (DNR) said one civilian was killed and two were wounded in Ukrainian army shelling of some residential areas of Donetsk.

Western governments accuse Russia of helping the rebels with regular troops and heavy weapons. Moscow denies that, while admitting that Russian "volunteers" are helping the rebels.

Controversial name

Politicians outside Donetsk have distanced themselves from Mr Zakharchenko's "Malorossiya" declaration.

Mr Peskov said it was Mr Zakharchenko's "personal initiative" and "Moscow learnt about it this morning [Tuesday] from media".

Pro-Russian rebels in the neighbouring breakaway Luhansk region also dismissed the "Malorossiya" declaration, despite being allies of the DNR rebels.

"Malorossiya" in tsarist times referred to Russian imperial territories that later became part of Ukraine. Many Ukrainians today regard the name as offensive and synonymous with Russian imperialism.

More than 9,700 people have died since the eastern Ukraine conflict erupted in April 2014, soon after Russia had annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula. A ceasefire was agreed in February 2015, but its terms are far from being fulfilled.

A "Malorossiya constitution" published on the DNR official website says the new "state" is a successor to Ukraine, with Donetsk as its capital.

It proclaims as its flag the emblem of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, a 17th-Century Cossack who led a revolt against Polish rule and forged an alliance with Russia.

'Donetsk puppet show'

The DNR language echoes the "Novorossiya" idea that Russian nationalists and the Donetsk rebels championed earlier in the conflict.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko saw the declaration as further evidence of Russian involvement.

"Since the start of military aggression against my nation Russia's goal has been to fragment Ukraine. The Novorossiya project included nine regions of Ukraine. This project collapsed utterly," he said.

He called the Zakharchenko leadership "a puppet show, parroting messages received from Russia".