Man dies after serious assault in Swords, County Dublin
- 16 July 2017
- From the section Europe
A man in his 50s has died after being seriously assaulted in Swords, County Dublin.
His body was found on concrete steps in North Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.
He was treated by medical staff but was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for information about the incident.