Spanish theme park accident: Trains collide on Madrid rollercoaster

Image copyright PARQUE DE ATRACCIONES Image caption The ride incorporates the use of virtual reality glasses

Two trains have collided on a ride at a theme park in the Spanish capital, Madrid.

Some 33 people were hurt, with a number taken to hospital for evaluation, although emergency services said the injuries were only light.

Two carriages of the Tren de la Mina (Mine Train) ride at the Parque de Atracciones collided as one completed its route but failed to stop properly.

Police have been called in to determine the cause of the accident.

The incident happened at about 14:30 (12:30 GMT) on Sunday and the park sent out a call to emergency services.

The injuries were mainly bruising and shock.

The park's website says the train is the first family rollercoaster in Spain to incorporate the use of virtual reality glasses.

El Pais (in Spanish) reported that the trains can run up to 55km/h (34 mph).

The Parque de Atracciones, in the capital's largest park, Casa de Campo, opened in 1969.