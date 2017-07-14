Man assaulted after hit-and-run in Dublin

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The incident happened on Parnell Street in Dublin shortly after midnight

A man in his 40s is in hospital after he was reportedly assaulted following a hit-and-run incident in Dublin.

The incident happened on Parnell Street, at its junction with Hill Street, shortly after midnight.

Gardaí (Irish police) believe that the man was struck by a green or blue Audi saloon car which left the scene in the direction of Summerhill.

Witnesses also allege that a number of men got out from this car and assaulted the man.

The man was taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital.