Mother arrested over south Dublin toddler stabbing death

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Irish police examined the scene of the incident in Crumlin

Police in Dublin have arrested the mother of a three-year-old boy found stabbed to death in his home in the city on Monday evening.

The boy was stabbed in the upper chest at a flat in Poddle Park, Kimmage, and pronounced dead at the scene.

His mother, who is in her 40s and originally from the Middle East, sustained knife wounds during the incident.

She is currently being detained at Crumlin Garda Station.