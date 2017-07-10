Donegal: Two bodies recovered from water

Image copyright Rte

Two men have died in the water in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland.

The body of a man in his 50s, was discovered on the shore at Malinbeg just after 10:30 local time on Sunday.

He was Rimantis Barauskas who lived in Oldcastle in County Meath. The body of a second man, who was in his 40s, was found in the water a short time later.

Post-mortem examinations are due to be carried out on both bodies on Monday.

'Concerned'

The men are understood to have departed in a small boat from Teelin pier on Saturday.

Derek Flanagan, who is the Divisional controller for Malin Head Coastguard, said that the pair left Teelin on a fishing trip.

"On Sunday the Gardai phoned the rescue co-ordination centre and said that they had reports of a body washed up in the Malinbeg area.

"Ten minutes after the call, a local fisherman from Teelin rang to say that he was concerned about a vehicle and a trailer that was in the area," Mr Flanagan said.

"The fisherman had seen two gentlemen go to sea the day before and was concerned as they had not returned.

"Within an hour and 20 minutes a second body had been located by the rescue helicopter."