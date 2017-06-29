Gunman guilty of Russia opposition murder
- 29 June 2017
- From the section Europe
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Russian court has found the main suspect in the killing of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov guilty.
Zaur Dadayev shot the former deputy prime minister, a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin, in February 2015 near the Kremlin.
He and four other defendants - all Chechens - were allegedly promised cash to kill him.
The late opposition leader's relatives fear whoever ordered the killing will never be found.