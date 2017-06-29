Europe

Gunman guilty of Russia opposition murder

  • 29 June 2017
  • From the section Europe
Breaking News image

A Russian court has found the main suspect in the killing of opposition leader Boris Nemtsov guilty.

Zaur Dadayev shot the former deputy prime minister, a vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin, in February 2015 near the Kremlin.

He and four other defendants - all Chechens - were allegedly promised cash to kill him.

The late opposition leader's relatives fear whoever ordered the killing will never be found.