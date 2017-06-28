Fireman injured in suspected gas blast
- 28 June 2017
- From the section Europe
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fireman has been injured in a suspected gas explosion at a house in an estate in Athy, Co Kildare.
He was in the house in Canal Walk on the Stradbally Road at the time of the blast.
The fireman has been taken to a nearby hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A couple and two young children who live at the house were not in at the time of the blast. Emergency services are still at the scene.