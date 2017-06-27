Grenfell Tower fire: German flats cleared amid cladding fears

Image copyright AFP Image caption The 80 residents were told they could return to their flats when the cladding had been removed

An 11-storey block of flats is being evacuated in the German city of Wuppertal because its facade has panels similar to those that caught fire at Grenfell Tower in London.

At least 79 people died in the London fire and authorities in Wuppertal said the disaster had prompted a reassessment of security.

The German block was built in the 1960s and houses some 80 people.

The type of cladding used at Grenfell Tower was reportedly banned in Germany.

Police cordoned off the building on Tuesday afternoon and buses were made available to move residents to alternative accommodation.

"There is danger in delaying, so we have to deal with it immediately," Martina Eckermann told Der Westen website.

The residents were told they should be able to return to their homes as soon as the cladding had been removed.

Since the 14 June Grenfell Tower fire, authorities have begun inspecting flats across England and found that cladding on 95 high-rise buildings is unsafe.