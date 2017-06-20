Man shot in Brussels rail station amid bomb belt claims

Image copyright AFP Image caption The station was cordoned off

A man has triggered a small explosion in Brussels Central Station, a spokesman for the Belgian federal police told the BBC.

The man was shot by soldiers inside the station and no-one else is believed to have been injured.

Police say the situation is under control. The station and the city's Grand Place were evacuated.

In March 2016, 32 people died in attacks on Brussels claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

According to Belgian newspaper La Libre, quoting prosecutors, the man who was shot was wearing a rucksack and a bomb belt.

He detonated a device when he attracted the attention of soldiers in the station, the paper says.

Brussels Central Station is one of three main terminals in the city.