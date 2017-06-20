Portugal fires: Canadair plane crashes while tackling blazes

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The fires have claimed the lives at least 64 people since Saturday

A water-bombing plane fighting huge forest fires in central Portugal has crashed, local officials say.

They say the Canadair aircraft went down near Pedrógão Grande. So far there has been no information about casualties.

More than 1,000 firefighters on the ground and aircraft from several countries are battling the blazes.

The fires have claimed the lives of at least 64 people and injured more than 130 since Saturday.

Many of the victims died in their cars as they tried to escape.

Civil protection officials have said they expect the blazes to be under control soon, but warn that soaring temperatures are hampering efforts.

The week's highest temperatures in the area are expected to reach about 38C (100F) and, together with windy conditions, could reignite fires that have already been brought under control.

Wildfires are an annual menace in Portugal. More broke out there between 1993 and 2013 than in Spain, France, Italy or Greece, the European Environment Agency reported last year, despite the country's relatively small geographical size.

Given that, was this year's tragedy preventable? Could Portugal have done anything more to save lives and minimise the damage?

One of the worst-hit areas was around the village of Nodeirinho. Thirty bodies were found inside cars and another 17 next to vehicles on the N-236 road.

Portuguese media have dubbed the N-236 the "road of death".

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has questioned why the emergency services did not close the road.