In pictures: Greenland tsunami aftermath
A rare magnitude-four earthquake hit Greenland's west coast on Sunday, producing a surge of water that swept away homes and led to reports of a number of people missing.
Joint Arctic Command, the group tasked with the search and rescue mission, has since published images of the aftermath of the disaster and told the BBC that it continues to monitor the situation, warning that further incidents could take place.
Homes were submerged and washed away after a tsunami hit the village of Nuugaatsiaq, north-western Greenland.
Rescuers used liferafts to sweep the area after four people were reported missing.
A number of injuries were also reported after 39 people were evacuated from Nuugaatsiaq.
The surge of water is believed to have swept away 11 homes in the small village.
The authorities said the tsunami was caused by a magnitude-four earthquake, which is rare for the area.
Police chief Bjørn Tegner Bay said he was unable to confirm whether there had been fatalities.
Meteorologists said it was "not normal" for such an earthquake to hit Greenland and warned of aftershocks.