European Court blasts Russia 'gay propaganda' law
- 20 June 2017
- From the section Europe
Russia's "gay propaganda" law is discriminatory and encourages homophobia, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled.
The Strasbourg judges said Russia had discriminated against three gay rights activists who opposed the law. It was adopted in 2013, banning promotion of homosexuality among people under 18.
The law "reinforced stigma and prejudice and encouraged homophobia", the ruling said.
Gay rights groups condemned the law.