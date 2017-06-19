In pictures: Mayfly swarms dance on Hungary river

  • 19 June 2017
  • From the section Europe

Hungary is witnessing spectacular swarms of mayflies dancing and mating on the Tisza River.

  • Mayflies on Tisza River near Nagykoru in Hungary, 16 Jun 17 EPA

    It is Hungary's annual "Tisza blooming" - millions of mayflies mating on the Tisza River.

  • Mayfly on Tisza River near Tiszainoka in Hungary, 16 Jun 17 Reuters

    Adult mayflies emerge from their underwater life, mate and then die in the space of a few hours.

  • Mayflies on Tisza River near Tiszainoka in Hungary, 16 Jun 17 Reuters

    The mayflies do a dance before mating, then the females lay many eggs in the river before dying.

  • Mayflies on Tisza River near Tiszainoka in Hungary, 16 Jun 17 Reuters

    These are among about 2,500 species of mayflies worldwide.

  • Hungary map BBC

    Mayfly swarms have appeared on the river near Tiszainoka (pictured) and Nagykoru.

  • Mayflies on Tisza River near Tiszainoka in Hungary, 16 Jun 17 Reuters

    The long-tailed Tisza mayfly is the largest in Europe - 12cm (4.7 in) in length.

  • Mayflies on Tisza River near Tiszainoka in Hungary, 16 Jun 17 EPA

    The longest phase of the insect's life is as a nymph under water - it can be as long as two years.

More on this story

Around the BBC