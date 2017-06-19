In pictures: Mayfly swarms dance on Hungary river
Hungary is witnessing spectacular swarms of mayflies dancing and mating on the Tisza River.
It is Hungary's annual "Tisza blooming" - millions of mayflies mating on the Tisza River.
Adult mayflies emerge from their underwater life, mate and then die in the space of a few hours.
The mayflies do a dance before mating, then the females lay many eggs in the river before dying.
These are among about 2,500 species of mayflies worldwide.
Mayfly swarms have appeared on the river near Tiszainoka (pictured) and Nagykoru.
The long-tailed Tisza mayfly is the largest in Europe - 12cm (4.7 in) in length.
The longest phase of the insect's life is as a nymph under water - it can be as long as two years.