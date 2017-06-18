Macron party set for parliamentary landslide in France

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Trogneux, riding bikes near their home on Saturday

The centrist party of French President Emmanuel Macron looks set to win a landslide victory in the second round of parliamentary elections on Sunday.

Projections show La République en Marche (Republic on the Move or LREM) and its MoDem allies are set to win 75-80% of seats.

The run-off features the top candidates from last week's first round.

Traditional parties are urging voters to back Mr Macron's rivals to stop a monopolisation of power.

A party needs 289 seats to control the 577-seat National Assembly. LREM is predicted to win more than 400.

Mr Macron won the presidential election last month and he is now hoping to secure a solid majority to help push through his planned reforms for the country.

He formed his party just over a year ago, and half of its candidates have little or no political experience.

They include a retired bullfighter, a Rwandan refugee and a mathematician.

What happened in part one?

In the first round Mr Macron's LREM and MoDem won 32.3% of the vote.

The centre-right Republicans had 21.5%, while the far-right National Front (FN) had 13.2%, followed by the far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) on just over 11%.

The Socialists, previously France's ruling party, and their allies won just 9.5%.

However, the turnout was low, despite claims that President Macron had re-energised the voting public.

Analysts said it reflected a sense of resignation among his opponents.

Who is in the second round?

Only four seats were settled in the first round.

The second round will see the two top-placed contenders for each seat facing each other, along with any other candidate who won the support of at least 12.5% of registered voters in the district.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Among the LREM candidates who will compete in the second round are Marie Sara, Hervé Berville and Cédric Villani

Here are some of the key battles to look out for:

Ex-Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem could be turfed out of her Rhône seat by Bruno Bonnell from LREM

National Front MP Gilbert Collard is neck and neck with ex-bullfighter and LREM candidate Marie Sara

Manuel Valls, the unpopular Socialist ex-prime minister rejected as a candidate by both LREM and the Socialists, is tipped for victory in his Essonne seat

Leading centre-right figure Nathalie Kosciusko-Morizet has a real fight on her hands against LREM novice Gilles Le Gendre

FN leader Marine Le Pen is likely to win in the Pas-de-Calais department of northern France where she is facing LREM novice Anne Roquet

Far-left ex-presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon is expected to win his battle in Marseille against LREM first-timer, Corinne Versini

Image copyright AFP Image caption FN leader Marine Le Pen is likely to regain her seat

What are the challenges for Macron?

Mr Macron, 39, defeated Marine Le Pen in the presidential run-off in May.

He needs a majority to push through the changes that he promised in his campaign, which include:

Budget savings of €60bn (£51bn; $65bn) in the next five years

Cutting the number of public servants by 120,000

Reforming the labour market and generous state pension schemes, bringing them into line with private schemes

Macron's economic plans