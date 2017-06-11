Easyjet plane diverted after 'suspicious conversation'

Image copyright PA Image caption The plane made an unplanned landing in Germany on Saturday afternoon

A plane flying from Slovenia to the UK made an unplanned landing after the pilot had been alerted to a "suspicious conversation" on board.

The Easyjet flight from Ljubljana to Stansted was diverted to Germany's Cologne-Bonn airport on Saturday afternoon, where it was met by police.

All 151 passengers were evacuated and flights were suspended at the airport for three hours.

Reports in the German media said police had destroyed some unclaimed baggage.

A spokesman for airport confirmed the landing, adding: "Prior to this, the pilot had been informed about a suspicious conversation on board, after which he decided to make an unscheduled landing in Cologne-Bonn.

Security checks

"After the safe landing of the aircraft of the type A319, the 151 passengers left the machine via emergency slides and were taken to a transit gate."

The passengers had to "undergo a check immediately" and additional security checks were carried out on the plane.

No further details about the nature of the conversation have been released.

A spokeswoman for Easyjet said the captain had taken the decision to land as a precaution to allow additional security checks to take place.

All the passengers had been given a hotel for the night and would be flown back on Sunday morning, she said.

"We thank passengers for their understanding. The safety of Easyjet's passengers and crew is our highest priority."