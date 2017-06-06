Two hundred cats poisoned inside month in French village

A small seaside resort in southern France is on edge after more than 200 cats, both pets and strays, were poisoned to death inside a month.

The victims of the "cat serial killer" died in Saint Pierre la Mer, 90km (55 miles) south of Montpellier.

The Society for the Protection of Animals has been overwhelmed by calls, La Depeche newspaper says.

Rodents and birds reportedly also died after swallowing the poison, amid fears children might pick it up.

The Association of Stray Cats has reported the events to police in the hope that autopsies can be carried out.

"The atmosphere has become hateful, nobody trusts anyone," a villager named only as Geneviève was quoted as saying by French daily Ouest-France.

"We're all afraid a child might ingest some of this mystery poison."