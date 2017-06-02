Rock am Ring festival evacuated in Germany over terror alert

Image copyright AFP Image caption Tens of thousands were due to attend the festival

A rock music festival in western Germany, Rock am Ring, is being evacuated over a "terrorist threat", the organisers have announced.

Fans began streaming out of the venue in Nuerburg after the organisers asked them to leave "in a calm and controlled manner".

"Due to a terrorist threat the police have advised us to interrupt the festival," they said.

A bomb at a concert in Manchester claimed 22 lives last month.

Some 85,000 people were expected to visit the three-day festival, Efe news agency reports. It falls on the Pentecost holiday weekend.

The organisers said in a Facebook post they hoped the festival would resume on Saturday.

Rock am Ring celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Friday's bands included Welshly Arms, In Flames and 2Cellos.

In August of last year, a failed asylum seeker from Syria blew himself outside an open-air concert in the south German town of Ansbach.

He had been prevented by a security guard from getting into the concert area and detonated a rucksack filled with explosives in a local beer garden, killing himself and wounding 15 others.