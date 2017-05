Greek ex-PM Lucas Papademos injured in Athens car blast

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police sealed off the junction of Patission and Marnis Street where the car was hit by the explosion

Former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos has been injured by an explosion inside his car in Athens.

Reports say the blast may have been caused by a letter bomb.

Mr Papademos and his driver have suffered leg injuries but their lives are not believed to be in danger, the reports add.

Mr Papademos was appointed caretaker prime minister in November 2011 amid political and economic turmoil. He served in post until May 2012.

Mr Papademos has also served as vice-president of the European Central Bank.

He and his driver, who has not been named, were reportedly rushed to Evangelismos Hospital.

Some reports say two banking officials were also in the car, but their condition is not known.