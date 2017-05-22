Sweden beats Canada to win ice hockey world title

Image copyright EPA Image caption It is Sweden's 10th world title

Sweden has won the ice hockey world championship, beating favourites Canada in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The teams were tied at 1-1 after three periods in Cologne, Germany, with Victor Hedman scoring for the Swedes and Canada's Ryan O'Reilly equalising.

The overtime brought no goals, but the Scandinavians then were twice on target in the shootout, while the North Americans again failed to score.

By winning its 10th world title, Sweden dethroned last year's champions.

"It's really big. For Sweden and everything, it's amazing, a dream come true," Swedish defender Jonas Brodin was quoted as saying by the International Ice Hockey Federation.

"It's going to be incredible when we go home. That's why we play, for Sweden, for the people there," he added.

Image copyright AlLSPORT/Getty Images Image caption The Canadians had to settle for silver this time, after winning the titles in 2015 and 2016

Meanwhile, Canadian defender Chris Lee said: "It is hard to explain how you feel."

"It took 80 minutes of five on five to make it 1-1. It is unfortunate to have games end in shootouts. It would have been nice to see who would come out on top if we continued playing overtime, but it is what it is."

In the bronze medal game, Russia beat Finland 5-3.