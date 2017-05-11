Pokemon Go: Russian blogger found guilty

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The blogger - Ruslan Sokolovsky - played the game despite warnings that doing so in church would be illegal (file picture)

A Russian blogger arrested after posting a video of himself playing Pokemon Go in a church has been found guilty of insulting religious believers and inciting hatred.

The court in the Ural mountains city of Yekaterinburg is yet to sentence Ruslan Sokolovsky, 22.

The blogger filmed himself playing the game in 2016 in the local Orthodox church built in remembrance of Tsar Nicholas II and his family.

He was arrested shortly afterwards.