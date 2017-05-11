France's Macron to reveal candidates with vow for equality

Image copyright AFP Image caption The president-elect has made several conditions for candidates to sign up to

The party of French President-elect Emmanuel Macron is to unveil the names of hundreds of candidates for parliamentary elections next month.

Mr Macron has promised that half will be women, and half from civil society.

He has already turned down ex-cabinet colleague Manuel Valls - the former prime minister who has now burned his boats with his Socialists.

Now France waits to see if the party list will show by example how Mr Macron plans to clean up France's public life.

Why now?

Mr Macron was only elected on Sunday and the two-round parliamentary vote takes place on 11 and 18 June. But with only one month to go, every political party is now focusing on the race for the National Assembly.

His En Marche (On the move) party, now rebranded as La République en marche, is only 13 months old and has no MPs, and he needs to show he will have not just a mandate but the power in parliament to push through his programme.

Who will Macron choose?

The next president wants to fight all of France's 577 constituencies, but the party will only announce around 450 on Thursday. Party officials have had over 15,000 applications, and more than 1,000 of those have added their names this week.

So far we only know 14 names and we can expect few of the others to be known nationally.

They include:

Jean-Michel Fauvergue, a police commander who led the elite RAID unit's response to several jihadist attacks including the Bataclan massacre in Paris

Laetitia Avia, a Paris barrister involved in solving corporate disputes and active in projects in sub-Saharan Africa

Farmer Jean-Baptiste Moreau, who heads a co-operative

Head teacher Mireille Robert, also involved in campaigns to tackle unemployment

Alexandre Aïdara, public servant founded Citizen Regeneration think tank, ex-adviser to justice ministry

How are the candidates chosen?

We know the Macron team have set out five conditions:

Renewal for France - so half will come from outside politics

Sexual equality - so half will be women

Clean criminal record - as part of commitment to clean up politics

Cross-section of political views - so there may be defectors from other parties

Sign up to the Macron reform programme as well as joining the party itself

While candidates can be members of other parties, they cannot run for them (apart from centrist party MoDem)

What's wrong with Manuel Valls?

When the Socialist ex-prime minister announced this week that his own party was dead and he wanted to be a candidate for the new president's party, the initial response was lukewarm - and then he was turned down for not yet "meeting the criteria".

Jean-Paul Delevoye, who has headed a nine-member team in charge of selecting the 577 candidates, said that partly it was because they already had a candidate for his constituency. However he also said it wasn't "appropriate" for the party.

Opponents have seized on the decision as treachery, and by Wednesday Twitter was alive with the hashtag #VallsEnMarcheVersPoleEmploi (Valls on the move to the job centre).

Republican party leader François Baroin said the way Mr Valls had been treated "revealed a great deal about the sectarian spirit of a movement that wanted to be modern but in three days in its methods already belonged to the past".