Man shot in Dublin in Irish 'gangland feud' attack

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Police believe the shooting is the latest in the long-running feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs

A man has been shot and injured in the Republic of Ireland in an attack linked to a gangland feud.

The shooting happened on the Clonshaugh Road in Dublin, close to the city's airport, at about 13:30 local time on Wednesday.

The victim was at a filling station when a gunman approached and fired several shots at him.

The man, who is in his late 20s, was hit a number of times and has been taken to hospital.

His condition is not yet known.

A black car understood to have been used by his attacker was seen leaving the scene.

Long-running dispute

Police believe the shooting is the latest attack in the long-running feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.

The victim, who is from northern Dublin, was associated with the Kinahan gang but fell out with its members after the murder of his close friend, Gary Hutch.

Mr Hutch was the first victim of the feud, when he was shot in Spain in 2015.

The victim of Wednesday's shooting had been warned his life was in danger and armed police officers had mounted a number of surveillance operations to protect him.