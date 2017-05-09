Germany army: New arrest over alleged anti-migrant plot

Image copyright EPA Image caption Last week German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen (C) toured the barracks in France where the two arrested men were stationed together

A second soldier has been arrested in Germany in an investigation into far-right extremism in the country's army.

He was allegedly an accomplice to a lieutenant who plotted an attack disguised as a Syrian refugee.

On Sunday, inspections were ordered at every army barracks after Nazi-era memorabilia was found at two of them.

German media say the second arrest took place on Tuesday in the town of Kehl, on the border with France, across the River Rhine from Strasbourg.