Child dies as bouncy castle breaks loose in Spain

A six-year-old girl was killed and six others were injured after a bouncy castle broke loose outside a restaurant in north-eastern Spain.

The inflatable rose more than 9m (30ft) in the air on Sunday and was thrown some 40m, reports say, sending the children plummeting to the ground.

The cause of the accident near Girona is being investigated.

Some reports say the attraction exploded but others say it was badly tethered and blew away.

Debris from the bouncy castle was found on the roofs on nearby buildings in the town of Caldes de Malavella and in trees.

A report in El Pais newspaper, quoting officials, says the restaurant did not have a permit for the inflatable. Police also say only two of the six anchors were in place.

All the children were rushed to hospital and the six-year-old girl died on Sunday night from her injuries. Two of the other children were seriously hurt and the rest suffered minor injuries.