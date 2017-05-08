Emmanuel Macron: What are his policies?

Image copyright EPA

France has chosen for its new president a man who had never stood for election previously and whose party did not exist a little over a year ago.

Emmanuel Macron has promised national renewal but just how is the 39-year-old planning to get there, and what exactly are his policies?

The BBC takes a closer look.

Economy

Pro-market, pro-globalisation and wants sweeping reforms of France's wide range of state pension schemes

Pledged not to prop up failing businesses but to focus on helping and training those made redundant

Would make budget savings of €60bn (£51bn; $65bn), so that France sticks to the EU deficit limit of 3% of GDP (total output)

Would make public investments worth €50bn spread over five years for environmental measures, apprenticeships, digital innovation and public infrastructure

Would lower corporation tax to 25% from 33.3%

Labour market

Would boost people's purchasing power by cutting their social security contributions, worth about €500 annually for someone on a monthly net salary of €2,200

Would allow firms flexibility on the 35-hour working week - but extra hours worked would be free of social security deductions

Would maintain retirement age at 62 but unify pension rules to reduce complexity

Europe

Would reform the EU by giving the eurozone a separate budget, finance minister and parliament (MEPs from the 19 countries that use the euro)

In Brexit negotiations, would insist that EU Single Market rules apply fully to all trade partners

Would promote free trade deals like Ceta - the EU-Canada deal

Foreign relations

Russia: Backs sanctions put in place after the Ukraine crisis began

Syria: President Bashar al-Assad should answer for his crimes before an international tribunal

Foreign aid: Eager to increase spending in Africa but wants to help countries stand on their own two feet in defence terms

Immigration

Would create a 5,000-strong force of EU border guards

Would make fluency in French the main qualification for obtaining French nationality

Would give all religious leaders comprehensive training in France's secular values

Defence and security

Would recruit 10,000 new police officers

Would expand prisons to house an extra 15,000

Would create an EU defence fund to promote joint military projects and set up a permanent European headquarters

Would raise spending on defence to the Nato benchmark of 2% of GDP by 2025

Would review military bases in Africa

Education

In areas of special need - notably poor suburbs (banlieues) - would limit class sizes in primary schools to 12 pupils per teacher

Would ban children's use of mobile phones at school

At the age of 18 French teenagers would get a "Cultural Pass" worth €500 to spend on cultural pursuits such as the cinema, theatre, books

Political reform

Would cut the number of public servants by 120,000 - through natural wastage, but excluding hospitals

Opposes MPs working as consultants or employing family members

Would cut the total number of parliamentary deputies and senators by about one-third

Energy and environment