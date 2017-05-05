Brexit: English language 'losing importance' - EU's Juncker

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mr Juncker said he hesitated between the two languages - but opted for French

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has told a conference on the EU that "English is losing importance in Europe".

He was speaking in Florence, Italy, amid tensions with the UK government over looming Brexit negotiations.

"Slowly but surely English is losing importance in Europe and also because France has an election," he said, explaining his choice of French.

He called the UK decision to leave the EU "a tragedy".

Laughter and applause greeted his comment about the English language., and he could be seen smiling wryly.

"We will negotiate fairly with our British friends, but let's not forget that it is not the EU that is abandoning the UK - it is the UK that's abandoning the EU, and that makes a difference," he said.

The Commission's chief Brexit negotiator, French ex-commissioner Michel Barnier, is to give a speech on Brexit in a few hours' time.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused some EU officials of trying to influence the UK's 8 June parliamentary election.

France holds the decisive second round of its presidential election on Sunday.

The atmosphere between Mrs May's government and the Commission soured after Germany's Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published an account of her dinner with Mr Juncker in London last week.

Mr Juncker reportedly said he was leaving "10 times more sceptical than I was before". Mrs May hit back later, calling the reported remarks "Brussels gossip".

Mrs May has made it clear that she does not want leaks about the Brexit negotiations, but many doubt that such secrecy is achievable when Brexit issues affect the interests of 27 other EU countries.