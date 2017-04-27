Europe

Russian warship collides with freighter in Black Sea

  27 April 2017
A Russian Navy warship has collided with a freighter in the Black Sea, Turkish media say.

They say between 45 and 78 soldiers have been rescued so far, but some 15 may be missing.

The vessel hit a boat carrying animals near Kumkoy close to Istanbul, they said.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision. Details are still coming in.