Russian warship collides with freighter in Black Sea
- 27 April 2017
- From the section Europe
A Russian Navy warship has collided with a freighter in the Black Sea, Turkish media say.
They say between 45 and 78 soldiers have been rescued so far, but some 15 may be missing.
The vessel hit a boat carrying animals near Kumkoy close to Istanbul, they said.
It is not yet clear what caused the collision. Details are still coming in.