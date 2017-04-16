Turkey referendum: Key reactions

Image copyright EPA Image caption President Erdogan's supporters are celebrating on Istanbul's streets

Turkey is divided between those who are celebrating a win in a national referendum, and those demanding a recount.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed victory in the vote, which looks set to grant him sweeping new powers.

This is what the major political figures are saying about the initial results on Sunday evening.

The president

President Erdogan has claimed victory during a speech in Istanbul.

"This constitutional change today is not just an ordinary or simple change. This is the first time in Turkish history that the Turkish people have cast their votes on such an important constitutional change.

"In the past it was the parliament who actually decided whether to make any constitutional changes but today, for the first time, the will of the people has shown through this referendum and this is the first time in our history and very important

He also said voters abroad were a big part of the success.

"We would like other countries and institutions to show respect to the decision of the nation."

The prime minister

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, who led the Yes campaign alongside Mr Erdogan, said: "This referendum once again has proven the level of maturity and the improvement of Turkish democracy to the rest of the world. We are all first-class citizens of our country and we are all equal."

He addressed supporters from the balcony at the Justice and Development Party (AKP) headquarters in Ankara.

"Our people made their decision and our people said yes to the presidential government system in this country and this nation will never face any guardianship, this nation will never face any external intervention and we will not give in to any threats. And we have shown this once again as a nation."

The opposition

The main opposition, the Republican People's Party (CHP), has called for a recount.

Deputy leader Bulent Tezcan denounced "violations" in the electoral process. "We will pursue a legal battle. If the irregularities are not fixed, there will be a serious legitimacy discussion," he said.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which has had two of its leaders imprisoned under President Erdogan, said the result would not be legitimate until an appeal was finalised.

"Our co-chairs being jailed, the referendum being held under a state of emergency, and other oppressive measures cast a shadow and legitimacy problem over the vote," HDP spokesman Osman Baydemir told reporters.

The far right

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) opposition party had internal fights over the referendum and expelled a rebel member, Meral Aksener, who became a leading "No" campaigner.

Leader Devlet Bahceli, who led the party's push for "Yes", said the result was an "undeniably successful achievement" and should be respected, according to Reuters news agency.

Ms Aksener is disputing the result.

Other reactions

