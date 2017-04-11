Borussia Dortmund football team bus hit by explosions

Image copyright Reuters Image caption There were three explosions near the bus, police said

Three explosions have hit a bus carrying the Borussia Dortmund football team to their home Champions League quarter-final match against Monaco.

Spain international Marc Bartra was taken to hospital with an injury to his hand, the club said.

The team tweeted (in German) that the other players were safe and there was no danger in or around the stadium.

The first-leg match was postponed and will now be played on Wednesday at 18:45 local time (16:45 GMT).

Pictures from the scene showed the bus's windows broken in the blasts.

Police said that "three explosive charges detonated" at Hoechsten outside the city, but gave no further details.

They added: "Currently there is no evidence of a threat to the visitors at the stadium."

But fans at the 80,000-capacity Signal Iduna Park were told to stay there until it was safe to leave.

Borussia Dortmund said in a statement: "Shortly after the departure of the Borussia Dortmund team bus from the hotel to the stadium there was an incident.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Borussia Dortmund defender and Spain international Marc Bartra was injured

"The bus has been damaged in two places. One person has been injured and is in hospital."

The Dortmund Twitter page confirmed that Bartra was the player hurt, and wished him a speedy recovery.

Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said: "There has been an attack with explosives on the team bus.

"The whole team is in a state of shock, you can't get pictures like that out of your head."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A message at Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park told fans about the bus explosion

He added: "I hope the team will be in a position to be able to compete tomorrow on the pitch. In a crisis situation like this, Borussia pulls together."

One of the Dortmund players, Mathias Ginter, was involved in the Germany-France match that was targeted in the terror attacks in Paris on 13 November, 2015. Another present in Paris, Andre Schurrle, was injured for the Monaco match.

FC Barcelona, the 26-year-old defender's former club, tweeted: "All of our support to @MarcBartra, @BVB and their fans."

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy also tweeted his support, wishing Bartra a quick recovery.

Dortmund are currently fourth in the German Bundesliga table.