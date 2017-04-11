France migrants: Huge fire guts Grande-Synthe Dunkirk camp
A camp housing 1,500 migrants in northern France has been destroyed in a fire that officials said began during a fight between Afghans and Kurds.
At least 10 people were injured when the fire tore through closely-packed huts at the Grande-Synthe camp, near the port of Dunkirk.
Last month officials said the camp would be dismantled because of unrest.
The French north coast has been a magnet for migrants trying to reach Britain.
"There is nothing left but a heap of ashes," said Michel Lalande, prefect of France's Nord region.
"It will be impossible to put the huts back where they were before," he added.
The population of the Grande-Synthe camp has grown since last October's destruction of the "Jungle" camp near Calais, about 40 km (25 miles) away.
There have been several violent incidents at the Grande-Synthe camp. Six people were left injured with knife wounds after the fight that started the blaze.
Police intervened last month after five men were injured in a fight and another man was stabbed in November, AFP reported.