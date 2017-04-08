Turkish cabin crew help woman give birth at 42,000ft

Image copyright Turkish Airlines Image caption Turkish Airlines stewards celebrated the arrival of baby Kadiju after helping her arrival at 42,000ft

Cabin crew on a Turkish Airlines flight celebrated the arrival of an extra passenger at 42,000ft (12,800 metres) when a woman gave birth to a baby girl.

Air stewards and passengers assisted at the birth, which took place on a flight from Guinea to Burkina Faso.

The mother and baby, named Kadiju, were taken to hospital when the Boeing 737 safely landed in the Burkina Faso capital of Ouagadougou on Friday.

Both are now reported to be tired but in good health.

"The cabin crew noticed that a woman passenger named Nafi Diaby, [who was] 28 weeks into her pregnancy, was suffering childbirth pains," a Turkish Airlines statement said.

Baby Kadiju is now reported to be in good health in hospital after her mid-air arrival

Turkish Airlines staff have been praised for their cool response to the sudden arrival of the baby

"They promptly responded to assist her childbirth during the flight."

Most airlines allow expectant mothers to travel until they are 36 weeks pregnant but require a signed letter from a doctor from 28 weeks onwards which confirms the expected date of birth.