Personal albums of the Red Baron's Nazi cousin for sale

  • 28 March 2017
Field Marshal Wolfram von Richthofen's photo albums are expected to earn up to £20,000 at auction.

  • A photograph shows von Richthofen saluting Hitler at a parade in Berlin to celebrate the Condor Legion's homecoming Dickins Auctioneers

    A personal collection of photographs by one of Adolf Hitler's senior commanders is up for auction in the UK on 31 March. Field Marshal Wolfram von Richthofen - seen here reporting at the victory parade for the Condor Legion in Berlin - was the cousin of Manfred von Richthofen, the Red Baron, a fighter ace from World War One.

  • The flag of the Condor Legion - with similarities to the flag of Franco's Spain - is held by troops at an airfield Dickins Auctioneers

    The collection is being auctioned by Dickins Auctioneers in Buckinghamshire and is expected to fetch up to £20,000. Von Richthofen commanded the Condor Legion, the flag of which is seen here. It infamously bombed Guernica during the Spanish civil war, killing hundreds. In 1941, von Richthofen commanded a Luftwaffe division during Operation Barbarossa - the ultimately unsuccessful invasion of the Soviet Union.

  • General Franco marches flanked by troops and von Richthofen at the Barajas airport, Madrid. Dickins Auctioneers

    Here von Richthofen marches just to the left of General Franco at a parade at Barajas, Madrid. The Condor Legion's support for Franco aided in his seizing power - which he retained, as dictator, until 1975.

  • Large numbers of troops fill through a broad plaza in strict formation in Berlin at the Condor Legion homecoming. In the distance, Nazi banners can be seen Dickins Auctioneers

    The homecoming reception for von Richthofen and the rest of the Condor Legion in Berlin was substantial. These photographs come from two photo albums, which were taken from Berlin by a British soldier, covering Operation Barbarossa. Many of the photos are captioned in von Richthofen's own handwriting.

  • Photo taken from a Henschel aircraft towards the back of the plane shows two others following in a straight line in tight formation Dickins Auctioneers

    A "chain" of Henschel planes, flying for the Luftwaffe in the offensive against the Soviet Union. After his success with the Condor Legion in Spain, von Richthofen had command of an air corps unit, supporting ground troops and tank units.

  • A cloud of dark smoke rises from the landscape near a curved railway line in the lower left. Handwriting in red pen, in German, gives further details in the blank space of the sky, upper left. Dickins Auctioneers

    “I am quite taken aback by what you see in the photos, especially the aerial photos looking down on the bombed Russian cities,” said John Dickins, of Dickins Auctioneers. The caption on this photo identifies a "burning railroad train" on the route from Germany to the Russian town on Novosokolniki, attacked on 8 July 1941.

  • A tank lies toppled at a 45-degree angle on a grassy slope, its door open Dickins Auctioneers

    Some of the tank warfare on the Eastern Front is captured in the photos

  • Generals Hoth, left, and von Hünersdorff right, lean intently over a map in full uniform, apparently deep in thought Dickins Auctioneers

    Some of the photos are of high-ranking military officials. Here, generals Hermann Hoff and Walther von Hünersdorff confer over maps. Hoff was the commander of a panzer (tank) division at the time, and likely would have been in contact with his air support as the offensive progressed.

  • Yakov Jugashvili looks directly at the camera with one eyebrow raised, wearing a long dark military coat. Dickins Auctioneers

    "Stalin's son captured": the capture of Yakov Dzhugashvili was a major coup for the attacking German forces during the operation. He was the eldest son of Joseph Stalin, leader of the Soviet Union, and had been serving in the Soviet Army. He eventually died in the prison camp he was sent to following his capture.

  • Hundreds of people crowd a courtyard - some curled on the ground, apparently asleep, with others sitting or standing in small groups. Dickins Auctioneers

    This unlabelled photo, showing prisoners standing or resting on the ground, comes from a number of pages filled with other photographs from Vitebsk, in modern-day Belarus, suggesting these prisoners were Soviet soldiers captured in the region during Operation Barbarossa

  • Four men walk in a line, wearing rolled-up shirtsleeves and caps. In the distance, a structure which may be a fortified position can be seen. Dickins Auctioneers

    The photographs from von Richthofen's collection also show some of the hard labour the Third Reich put its prisoners to - such as these "Russian captives".

  • A large crowd of people, wearing the badge marking them as Jewish prisoners, walk in lines, carrying brooms and other work tools. Dickins Auctioneers

    This photo from the collection was simply captioned "Jews are led to work". Von Richthofen survived the war but was diagnosed with a brain tumour in its latter years. It could not be fully removed by operation and he was made a prisoner-of-war when the United States took over his hospital. He died in July 1945, before facing charges of war crimes.

