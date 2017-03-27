Dutch train crash near Harlingen leaves two dead

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Local media in the northern province of Friesland said there was another crash at the same place last month

Two people have been killed in a collision between a train and a car near the Dutch town of Harlingen.

An adult and a child were killed when the car was hit on an unmanned level crossing and dragged for some distance along the track, reports said.

The car had just left a farm where a group of nursery school children had been to see new-born lambs.

There were no barriers on the private crossing but red warning lights would have been operating, local media said.

Around 20 children had been taking part in the trip to the farm, less than a mile from the Prins Johan Friso school.

Emergency services reached the scene quickly and tried to cut the victims from the wrecked car.

It was unclear if there were more people inside the car and police were due to give further details later. The train had just left Harlingen for the city of Leeuwarden.

A car was hit by a train on the same private crossing last month and the rail operator said plans were under way to deal with the issue.