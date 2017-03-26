Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader, arrested in Moscow
- 26 March 2017
- From the section Europe
Russia's main opposition leader, Alexei Navanly, has been arrested at an anti-corruption protest he organised in the capital, Moscow, witnesses say.
Protesters tried to prevent a police van from taking him away.
Navalny is known for his anti-corruption campaign, which targeted senior officials close to the Kremlin.
He is barred from running for president against Vladimir Putin next year after being found guilty in a case he said was politicised.
In a tweet after his detention, he urged fellow protesters to continue with the demonstration.
"Guys, I'm fine. No need to fight to get me out. Walk along Tverskaya [Moscow main street]. Our topic of the day is the fight against corruption," he said (in Russian).