Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition leader, arrested in Moscow

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Navalny was taken by police officers during a rally in central Moscow

Russia's main opposition leader, Alexei Navanly, has been arrested at an anti-corruption protest he organised in the capital, Moscow, witnesses say.

Protesters tried to prevent a police van from taking him away.

Navalny is known for his anti-corruption campaign, which targeted senior officials close to the Kremlin.

He is barred from running for president against Vladimir Putin next year after being found guilty in a case he said was politicised.

In a tweet after his detention, he urged fellow protesters to continue with the demonstration.

"Guys, I'm fine. No need to fight to get me out. Walk along Tverskaya [Moscow main street]. Our topic of the day is the fight against corruption," he said (in Russian).