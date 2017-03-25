EU treaty anniversary sees protests and marches in major cities - in pictures
- 25 March 2017
Europeans take to the streets of London, Rome, Warsaw and other cities, as EU marks 60th anniversary.
-
Ronald Grant
It has been 60 years since the Treaty of Rome was signed, establishing the European Economic Community. To mark the date, an I Love Europe march is being held in Warsaw, Poland.
-
AP
EU leaders, minus UK Prime Minister Theresa May, gathered in Rome and signed a new declaration pledging unity. Some 30,000 people had been expected to take part in pro- and anti-EU marches in the city.
-
Reuters
Poland joined the EU in May 2004. Its current eurosceptic government has sparred with the European Commission on rule of law issues, but polls suggest that most Poles support EU membership.
-
EPA
In Berlin, thousands of people marched to advocate for European unity. Organisers demolished a symbolic wall made of cardboard boxes in a nod to the city's divided past.
-
AFP
Not all Europeans who turned out for the anniversary support the EU, and anti-bloc demonstrators took to the streets in Rome.
-
AFP
Security was beefed up in the Italian capital in anticipation for the mass protests.
-
AFP
With the UK set to start the Brexit process in coming days, a few dozen pro-EU Britons joined demonstrators in Rome.
-
AFP
Many more people rallied in central London to protest Brexit, days after a home grown terrorist killed four people and was shot dead at parliament. The crowds, numbering tens of thousands, fell silent as they entered Parliament Square.
-
AFP
A pro-EU demonstration also took place at the heart of the European project - outside the EU Parliament in Brussels.