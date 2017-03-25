EU treaty anniversary sees protests and marches in major cities - in pictures

  • 25 March 2017
Europeans take to the streets of London, Rome, Warsaw and other cities, as EU marks 60th anniversary.

  • People attend a march called "I love Europe" to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome in Warsaw, Poland March 25, 2017 Ronald Grant

    It has been 60 years since the Treaty of Rome was signed, establishing the European Economic Community. To mark the date, an I Love Europe march is being held in Warsaw, Poland.

  • European Parliament President Antonio Tajani, left, holds up the Rome declaration, signed by EU leaders, during an EU summit meeting at the Orazi and Curiazi Hall in the Palazzo dei Conservatori in Rome on Saturday, March 25, 2017 AP

    EU leaders, minus UK Prime Minister Theresa May, gathered in Rome and signed a new declaration pledging unity. Some 30,000 people had been expected to take part in pro- and anti-EU marches in the city.

  • A man blows a horn during a march called "I love Europe" to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome in Warsaw, Poland March 25, 2017 Reuters

    Poland joined the EU in May 2004. Its current eurosceptic government has sparred with the European Commission on rule of law issues, but polls suggest that most Poles support EU membership.

  • A child holds a balloon with the European logo during the "March for Europe" rally in Berlin, Germany, 25 March 201 EPA

    In Berlin, thousands of people marched to advocate for European unity. Organisers demolished a symbolic wall made of cardboard boxes in a nod to the city's divided past.

  • People take part in a demonstration against the European Union (Euro Stop) on March 25, 2017 in Rome. Italian capital hosts a special summit of European leaders today to mark the 60th anniversary of the bloc"s founding treaties AFP

    Not all Europeans who turned out for the anniversary support the EU, and anti-bloc demonstrators took to the streets in Rome.

  • People take part in a demonstration against the European Union (Euro Stop) on March 25, 2017 in Rome. AFP

    Security was beefed up in the Italian capital in anticipation for the mass protests.

  • A man protests against 'Brexit' and holds a placard reading 'we will always be European' during a pro-Europe demonstration (European federalist movement) on March 25, 2017 in Rome AFP

    With the UK set to start the Brexit process in coming days, a few dozen pro-EU Britons joined demonstrators in Rome.

  • Demonstrators hold placards and wave EU flags as they participate in an anti Brexit, pro-European Union (EU) march in London on March 25, 2017, ahead of the British government's planned triggering of Article 50 next week AFP

    Many more people rallied in central London to protest Brexit, days after a home grown terrorist killed four people and was shot dead at parliament. The crowds, numbering tens of thousands, fell silent as they entered Parliament Square.

  • A woman with yellow glasses and a star painted on her cheek smiles and carries the EU flag outside the EU Parliament in Brussels AFP

    A pro-EU demonstration also took place at the heart of the European project - outside the EU Parliament in Brussels.

