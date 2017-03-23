Man held for 'driving at crowd' in Antwerp, Belgium

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Belgian police have been on high alert since last year's attacks in Brussels

A man has been arrested in the north Belgian port city of Antwerp on suspicion of driving at a crowd.

The vehicle, with French number plates, was driven "at high speed" on De Meir, Antwerp's main shopping street. There were no reports of injuries.

The suspect, a man of north African origin, was taken away, Antwerp police chief Serge Muyters said.

Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel praised the city's authorities for doing an "outstanding job".

The attack comes a day after a car was driven at high-speed along London's Westminster Bridge, resulting in the deaths of four people - including the driver - and injuring 40.

It was also the day Belgium marked the first anniversary of the twin bomb attacks in Brussels, that killed 32 people.

Rapid response

Mr Muyters said the car was spotted at around 11:00 local time (10:00 GMT).

"The vehicle was driving at high speed on De Meir. Our army colleagues spotted it and tried to bring the vehicle to a halt," he said.

"But the driver broke free and drove through the red light towards the port quays."

He said the police were contacted and immediately sent a rapid response team, intercepting the vehicle and driver.